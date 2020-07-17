Kettering City Schools release reopening plans, parents have in-person every day or all-online options

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Friday, Kettering City Schools released its reopening plans. The district will have in-person classes every day, or children can learn solely online.

Kettering students will return August 17, and the district said right now, they are asking parents to complete a survey detailing if their child will participate online or in-person, and if they need bus transportation. They said all of these responses will help them finalize their plans.

Kettering City Schools are offering two options for students when school starts in exactly one month.

Assistant Superintendent, Dan Von Handorf said parents will need to commit to one for the Fall semester to help them plan ahead for staffing. The first option is that students can attend in-person all day every day, similar to a regular school day pre-pandemic.

“We have purchased fogging machines that sanitize classrooms, so when students come back the next day, they’re disinfected,” said Von Handorf.

He said masks will be required when social distancing is not possible, like the school bus.

On buses, they want to keep it under two children per seat, so they’re asking parents to respond to their survey regarding transportation so they can begin planning bus routes.

“If you can walk your kid to school, we need you to walk them to school,” said Von Handorf. “That will open our car lines. If parents can drive their kids to school, please drive them to school so that we can really minimize the kids that need to ride a bus to and from school. That will allow us to distance kids even more.”

The other option is students can do lessons solely online.

“Right now the plan is for Kindergarten through 5th grade, they would have a Kettering City Schools teacher, we would deliver that curriculum through Google classrooms,” said Von Handorf.

He said grades 6-12 would access online classes through APEX learning.

They ask parents to complete those surveys by July 24, you can find more information on their reopening plans here.