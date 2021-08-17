Kettering City Schools looking to hire bus drivers, aids

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — As students across the Miami Valley head back to the classroom, local school districts are in desperate need of bus drivers.

At Kettering City Schools, 4,400 out of 8,144 students take the bus to school. The district currently has 52 drivers and 10 substitutes, compared to 87 drivers in a normal year. The short supply has led to route changes.

“We combined our special needs children on to typical routes this year which reduced 10 routes so we were able to bring those drivers in and use them as substitutes,” said Todd Silverthorn, transportation supervisor for Kettering City Schools.

The district’s biggest challenge has been recruiting drivers.

“We get a lot of people who schedule the interviews, but never follow through and show up for the actual interviews,” said Silverthorn.

Those interested in becoming a school bus driver must:

Have a clean driving record

Pass a background check

Pass a drug and alcohol test

Pass Ohio’s T-8 physical exam

The district is looking to hire 20 part-time drivers and 14 bus aids. For more information, visit their website or stop by the transportation office located at 2640 Wilmington Pike in Kettering for an immediate interview.