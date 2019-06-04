Kettering City Schools holding "Stuff The Bus" to help tornado victims

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) - The transportation department of Kettering City Schools is holding a "Stuff the Bus" event to help those affected by the Memorial Day tornadoes.

Staff members from the district's transportation department are volunteering to collect donations that will stuff a school bus, which will then transport the items to a local central drop-off zone.

Donations can be dropped off through Friday, June 7, from 7 am to 3 pm at the Bus Garage at 2640 Wilmington Pike. The Bus Garage is located next to Beavertown Elementary School and behind the Buildings and Grounds office.

Items being collected include:

Non-perishable food

Shampoo and conditioner

Toothpaste and toothbrushes

Deodorant,

Hand soap

Toilet paper

Tampons

Diapers

Baby wipes

Gauze

Alcohol

Hydrogen peroxide

Bleach

Dish soap

Laundry detergent

Bath towels

Blankets

Wash cloths

Dog food

Cat food

Cat litter

Leashes

Collars

Towels

Kids books

Toys

Bottles and baby formula

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.