Kettering City Schools holding "Stuff The Bus" to help tornado victims
KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) - The transportation department of Kettering City Schools is holding a "Stuff the Bus" event to help those affected by the Memorial Day tornadoes.
Staff members from the district's transportation department are volunteering to collect donations that will stuff a school bus, which will then transport the items to a local central drop-off zone.
Donations can be dropped off through Friday, June 7, from 7 am to 3 pm at the Bus Garage at 2640 Wilmington Pike. The Bus Garage is located next to Beavertown Elementary School and behind the Buildings and Grounds office.
Items being collected include:
- Non-perishable food
- Shampoo and conditioner
- Toothpaste and toothbrushes
- Deodorant,
- Hand soap
- Toilet paper
- Tampons
- Diapers
- Baby wipes
- Gauze
- Alcohol
- Hydrogen peroxide
- Bleach
- Dish soap
- Laundry detergent
- Bath towels
- Blankets
- Wash cloths
- Dog food
- Cat food
- Cat litter
- Leashes
- Collars
- Towels
- Kids books
- Toys
- Bottles and baby formula
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
