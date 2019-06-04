Local News

Kettering City Schools holding "Stuff The Bus" to help tornado victims

Jun 04, 2019

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 10:14 AM EDT

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) - The transportation department of Kettering City Schools is holding a "Stuff the Bus" event to help those affected by the Memorial Day tornadoes.

Staff members from the district's transportation department are volunteering to collect donations that will stuff a school bus, which will then transport the items to a local central drop-off zone.

Donations can be dropped off through Friday, June 7, from 7 am to 3 pm at the Bus Garage at 2640 Wilmington Pike. The Bus Garage is located next to Beavertown Elementary School and behind the Buildings and Grounds office.

Items being collected include:

  • Non-perishable food
  • Shampoo and conditioner
  • Toothpaste and toothbrushes
  • Deodorant,
  • Hand soap
  • Toilet paper
  • Tampons
  • Diapers
  • Baby wipes
  • Gauze
  • Alcohol
  • Hydrogen peroxide
  • Bleach
  • Dish soap
  • Laundry detergent
  • Bath towels
  • Blankets
  • Wash cloths
  • Dog food
  • Cat food
  • Cat litter
  • Leashes
  • Collars
  • Towels
  • Kids books
  • Toys
  • Bottles and baby formula

 

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.


