Kettering City Schools could request levy in Fall

KETTERING, OHIO (WDTN) – The pandemic has been financially difficult on many school districts and at Kettering City Schools, their district is pre-planning for the future.

“We’re financially stable through the end of this fiscal year. It’s just a question of as we look out to next year and the year after how do we make sure we’re running on a balanced budget,” said Daniel Schall, treasurer at Kettering City Schools.

Schall says a 4.9 mill levy could be in the districts future as soon as November. Currently, the district receives a budget of $103 million annually. Schall says multiple other factors could dictate how much assistance the district will need.

“We know there’s another CARES Act coming, and if that comes in and helps with the COVID expense over the last 12 months, that’ll reduce what we ask for,” said Schall.

For now, Schall says the district isn’t expecting to make any major cuts.

“We have to tighten our belts, but we’ve not gotten to the point where we’re looking at eliminating programs or people,” said Schall.

Parents like Brittany Lemaster say virtual learning was hard for her three children. The Kettering City Schools alumni says she, along with other parents, aren’t sure what to make of potential levy requests.

“Just the school district’s handling of the pandemic, that’s where a lot of parents are going ‘Hold on our kids are just in school now for the entire year and you want us to pay more money next year?’ I can’t support paying more money for kids that aren’t in the building,” said Lemaster.