Kettering City Schools cancels in-person graduation

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering City Schools has canceled its planned in-person graduation ceremony at Roush Stadium for the Fairmont High School Class of 2020.

The district posted the announcement on its Facebook page.

“After speaking with Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County, we have made the very difficult decision to cancel this event. Through these discussions, it was made very evident that restrictions would be in place on July 25th that would prevent us from holding a ceremony that would allow families to celebrate our seniors. These restrictions would have forced us to limit crowds greatly, mandate social distancing for folks not living together in the same household, and encourage the wearing of masks.

The District said it is making this decision now so families can plan accordingly. High School Principal Tyler Alexander said, “Again, please know that I am as disappointed as you are that we had to make this decision. The tradition of an in-person ceremony was something we were hoping to continue, but as with so many other things impacted by the pandemic, this just is not going to be possible, and we feel this decision is in the best interest of the safety and wellness of our graduates, families, and staff.”