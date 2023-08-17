DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kettering City School District returned to the classroom on Thursday, and officials are in full gear, working to provide a safe school year for students who had a couple of scares last May.

Last year, Kettering Fairmont High School received two threats to students and faculty’s safety, and in both situations, the person behind the threat was caught quickly by the Kettering Police Department.

At this year’s convocation to kick off the Firebird school year, school resource officers were recognized for their hard work during the last school year.

The first situation happened in May, after two LGBTQ+ students were voted onto prom court. A man called threatening the school. The second threat also came in May, with a threat from a student.

The district’s superintendent says the school has used state funding to upgrade security measures like cameras, but the biggest safety measure in place is their proximity and partnership with police.

“We learned a lot from the issues and concerns that we had from last year,” Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart said. “Each opportunity gives us a chance to grow, learn and become stronger, and I would first like to commend and compliment the Kettering Police Department, our school resource officers, our students, our families, our community, our staff. Because when we are able to report things immediately, we are able to mitigate safety concerns with positive outcomes.”