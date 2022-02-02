KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – City Manager Mark Schwieterman announced his resignation effective at the end of his current contract.

According to the City of Kettering, Schwieterman’s contract ends on December 31, 2022.

“I am grateful for the support from the Council members—past and present–who had the faith in me to allow me to serve as the City Manager,” said Schwieterman.

The City said Schwieterman began his role as City Manager in 2008. After 16 years of service, Schwieterman has decided to resign.

“I fell in love with public service,” Schwieterman said. “There is no greater satisfaction in my work than to find ways to best serve people. We budget, organize and strategically plan for the future health of this one-of-a-kind community; but, my biggest win is an impromptu meeting with a resident who needs a hand, and—together—we figure it out. We shake hands, and we smile at the progress we made. Not many jobs come with that kind of fulfillment–The kind you can only get through service.”