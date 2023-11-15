KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The Kettering City Council has voted against an application for rezoning that would have made way for a new Sheetz location.

At a Kettering Planning Commission meeting in October, members asked the city to deny rezoning a property on West Dorothy Lane for a proposed Sheetz location.

The proposed convenience store would have sat at 1490 W. Dorothy Lane — vacant land owned by Kettering Health.

On Tuesday, Nov. 14, the Kettering City Council voted 5-1 in favor of the commission’s request, denying the application for rezoning.