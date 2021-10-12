KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering City Council is considering new development for some of its business parks by bringing more housing and restaurants to the area.

The plan would be to amend zoning in Kettering Business Park and Miami Valley Research Park, hoping it brings in more opportunity for economic growth.

“The business park development over time has changed going from a strictly business park or office environment to more of a live, work, integration, if you will,” Kettering City Manager Mark Schwieterman said.

The zoning amendment would have conditions for how it could be used for housing and retail, while still maintaining the purpose of the business park.

The plan comes as a Cleveland-based developer is considering bringing a 300 unit housing development on 28 acres in Miami Valley Research Park.

“It would allow us to integrate housing with business in a few of our areas that still have undeveloped land,” Schwieterman said.

At a public hearing Tuesday night, some who work near Miami Valley Research Park spoke out against the plans, saying it would have a negative impact on the environment in the area.

“It’s really concerning to me to think about intense housing development and retail development going on this green space that is very close to the little beaver creek and the impacts it will have,” said Marianist Sister Leanne Jablonski, executive director at the Marianist Environmental Education Center.

“Lot of cyclists use that area and want to keep those folks safe along that region, or area, and want to prevent any accidents that could happen as a result of any development or addition of entrances and exits,” Exec. Director Bergamo Center at Mount Saint John Brent Devitt said.

Kettering City Council is expected to vote on the changes to zoning at an upcoming meeting.