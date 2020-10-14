Kettering City Council approves budget for police body cameras

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN)– Tuesday night’s City Council meeting in Kettering solidified a future for their police department, one that officials said would build trust in the community.

“It’s very important, we can’t do our job if we don’t have our community’s trust and support,” said Kettering Police Chief Chip Protsman.

Kettering officers will soon have new vantage points when policing with the addition of 90 new body cameras.

“We went to car cameras about five years ago and have had some critical incidents where they didn’t see everything,” said Chief Protsman. “Even though the public was calling for it, it was an easy decision to make.”

The Kettering City Council approved the purchase, which will cost more than $236,000 but Chief Protsman says it was an easy decision to make.

“They just want transparency, they just wanna see what’s going on and make sure everythings being done correctly,” said Chief Protsman. “It’s for the officer’s protection as well because people make false allegations against officers so now we’ll have that video to show the officers did the right thing. We’re ok with that and we’re ok if officers make a mistake, we deal with that as well.”

After taking advice from their own community, Chief Protsman says they’re hoping the body cameras will help enhance transparency, trust and open communication with his community.

“We have great support here in Kettering, we truly do, so to have that trust, it makes our jobs easier,” said Chief Protsman.

Tuesday’s meeting did not mention the exact date officers should get their body cameras.