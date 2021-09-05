Kettering celebration: Holiday at Home returns

The Kettering annual Holiday at Home festival returns after canceling last year due to COVID-19. (Kris Sproles, WDTN)

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering annual Holiday at Home festival returns after canceling last year due to COVID-19.

Holiday at Home is an annual celebration held Sunday and Monday of Labor Day weekend and includes a variety of events from a 5k and auto show to crafts and a parade, the Holiday at Home website says. Guests can register for the Holiday at Home 5K run here.

September 5 schedule:

  • Arts and crafts: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Concessions: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Children’s Zone: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Auto Show: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Entertainment: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

September 6 schedule:

  • Holiday at Home 5K run and Kids’ Fun Run: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Labor Day Parade: 9:55 a.m. to 12 p.m.

All activities will take place at the Kettering Government Center and the Fraze Pavilion at 3600 Shroyer Road.

