DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Get out in the community and learn more about your town this Wednesday with this Kettering event!

On May 31, Kettering is holding a block party at Lincoln Park and the Fraze Pavilion. According to a post by the city, this event will include free food and entertainment as well as the chance to learn more about the various departments in the City of Kettering and meet up with friends and neighbors alike.

This event will run from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and is free to all, however, the Fraze asks that guests leave their pets at home.

For more information, visit the website here.