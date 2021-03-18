Kettering bank targeted Thursday

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Kettering are investigating after someone tried to rob the U.S. Bank on Wilmington Pike Thursday.

The incident happened just before noon Thursday at the U.S. Bank inside the Meijer store in the 4000 block of Wilmington Pike. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS no weapon was shown.

The suspect left the scene in a red Dodge Durango SUV, according to dispatchers.

