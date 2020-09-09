Kettering approves new student housing for The Modern College of Design

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — The Kettering City Council approved the sale of three acres of land to The Modern College of Design for the construction of student housing.

The graphic design college expanded its campus from 2017 to 2018, investing over $7 million to accommodate students. Now, it plans to build housing for up to 100 first-year students.

“Offering student housing will allow us to expand our recruitment efforts and attract creative and diverse students, both nationally and internationally, to Kettering,” said President Jessica Barry.

The college said that roughly 60% to 70% of its students relocate to Kettering to attend school there.

