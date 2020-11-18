Kettering apartment fire forces several families out of their homes

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire forced more than 10 families from their homes in Kettering Wednesday morning.
The fire happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning at an apartment building in the 1300 block of Devon Avenue. Kettering Fire said Wilmington Pike was closed for a time while crews battled the flames. Wilmington Pike is now open, but fire officials said Devon Avenue will remain closed until at least 10 a.m.
Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Fire officials said the Red Cross is on the scene to assist the 10 to 12 families that were displaced by the fire.
Photos from the scene show flames coming from the roof of the building and heavy smoke in the area.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and will keep you updated when more information is available.
