Keowee Street to reopen for the weekend, water main break repairs continue Aug. 10

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Keowee St. water main break

A water main break at Keowee St. and Monument Avenue shut down several streets and water service on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. Staff photo/Kristen Eskow

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews continue to make repairs following Monday’s water main break, but city officials say Keowee Street between Monument Street and the bridge will reopen for the weekend by the close of business Friday.

The area will close again Monday morning in order for work to continue.

The break was reported around 2:15 pm on August 3 at the intersection of E. Third Street and N. Keowee Street. Heavy flooding was reported on the street and crews were forced to close Keowee Street from E. Third Street to Valley Street.

By Monday evening, most customers who experienced a disruption to service started to see an improvement, but some in the Belmont and Patterson Park neighborhoods continued to have issues into Tuesday.

A precautionary boil advisory was issued for the impacted area. That advisory was lifted by late afternoon on August 5.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS