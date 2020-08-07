Keowee Street to reopen for the weekend, water main break repairs continue Aug. 10

A water main break at Keowee St. and Monument Avenue shut down several streets and water service on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. Staff photo/Kristen Eskow

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews continue to make repairs following Monday’s water main break, but city officials say Keowee Street between Monument Street and the bridge will reopen for the weekend by the close of business Friday.

The area will close again Monday morning in order for work to continue.

The break was reported around 2:15 pm on August 3 at the intersection of E. Third Street and N. Keowee Street. Heavy flooding was reported on the street and crews were forced to close Keowee Street from E. Third Street to Valley Street.

By Monday evening, most customers who experienced a disruption to service started to see an improvement, but some in the Belmont and Patterson Park neighborhoods continued to have issues into Tuesday.

A precautionary boil advisory was issued for the impacted area. That advisory was lifted by late afternoon on August 5.