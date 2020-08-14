Keowee Street to be closed three weeks after early August water main break

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Keowee Street will close at the end of business today and then close again for three weeks starting Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 7 a.m.

The road closure is needed to repair the water main break that occurred on Aug. 3, according to the Dayton Water Department.

The break occurred three miles south of the Keowee Street Bridge water main break in February 2019. The break led to boil advisories across Dayton and Montgomery County with many residents unable to get water or any water pressure. The City of Dayton eventually sued a construction company over the break.

The break on Aug. 3 caused heavy road flooding from East Third Street to Valley Street. The water main had broken under the intersection of Monument St. and Keowee, just south of the bridge over the Mad River.

In a statement on its website, the Dayton Water Department said, “Please plan your route accordingly and we will provide updates as they become available.”

For more information on the Keowee Street closing, visit the City of Dayton website.