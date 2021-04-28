Keowee Street reopens after 3 month closure due to water main repairs

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Keowee Street, after being closed for three months due to a water infrastructure project, has finally reopened Wednesday.

The work began on Monday, Jan. 4, closing Keowee Street between Monument Avenue and Valley Street. Initial estimates had the road reopening April 5, however, that was delayed until Wednesday, April 28.

Dayton city officials approved $1,442,260.50 for the repairs, after a break in 2019 cost the city nearly $900,000 in repairs and led to a $2 million lawsuit by the city against the Eagle Bridge Company.

The second break came on Aug. 3, 2020, which caused heavy flooding from East Third Street to Valley Street.