Keowee Street Bridge anticipated to reopen by noon Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Keowee Street Bridge over the Great Miami River is anticipated to reopen to the public by noon on Sept. 21, according to the Montgomery County Engineer.

Bridge construction and associated roadwork caused several road closures during construction that will also reopen, including:

  • Keowee Street from Stanley Avenue to Embury Park Road
  • North Dixie Drive from Embury Park to Drill Avenue
  • Embury Park from Kearns Avenue to Elkhart Avenue

An official ribbon-cutting will be held on September 27 at 10 am along with the Ohio Department of Transportation, the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, the County Engineers Association of Ohio, and the Ohio Public Works Commission.

Eagle Bridge Company began construction on the project in January of 2018.

