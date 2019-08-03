Kentucky officer, Sidney HS grad shot in line of duty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDTN) – A Sidney High School graduate, now a police officer in Kentucky, is recovering after he was shot in the line of duty.

Our partners at the Sidney Daily News report that Noah Straman, a 2014 Sidney High School graduate, was on patrol with the Louisville Metro Police Department on July 26 around 1:30 am when he stopped two pedestrians. The men ran, and Straman pursued on foot before a shot was fired, grazing his head.

He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital where he was treated and released. Now, he is resting comfortably at home.

“Straman was doing exactly what we ask our officers to do,” said Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad. “He was working the overnight shift and he noticed something suspicious, so he got out of his car to check it out. He put his life at risk looking out for the citizens of this community. We’re lucky and grateful that Officer Straman is alive and recovering.”

Chief Conrad says Straman has received nine commendation letters, including a situation where he provided life-saving measures to a stabbing victim.

No arrests have yet been made in connection with the shooting.

