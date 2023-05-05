DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Derby Day is this weekend! If horses aren’t quite your speed, you can celebrate on a smaller scale Saturday with the Oregon District Weiner Dog Races.

According to a Facebook post by the Oregon District, this May 6 event will benefit the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. The day will be filled with four-legged fun, including a costume party at noon, weiner dog races at 2 p.m. and a fashion show at 4:30 p.m.

The event will also offer a Tito’s Vodka and Lemonade Mint Julep, with the proceeds from each drink sold going to the Humane Society.

This is the fifth year the Oregon District has held these races, the post said. To register your wiener dog or wiener mix for the race, visit the event page.