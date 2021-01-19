Kenton Ridge marching band to virtually perform at Biden, Harris inauguration

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Kenton Ridge High School Marching Cougars Band will virtually participate in the Inauguration Parade of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

The parade will be presented by the Presidential Inauguration Committee Wednesday, Jan. 20, and will include performances from communities in all 56 states and territories. The “Parade Across America” is set to air at 3:15 p.m.

“We are honored that the Kenton Ridge Marching Cougars were selected to participate in the presidential inauguration,” said Kenton Ridge High School Principal John Hill. “It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of Band Director Mr. Jim Templeton and his students that their talent and commitment to excellence stood out among the crowd to be selected for this prestigious event.”

The Marching Cougars recorded their performance Wednesday, Jan. 13 at Wittenberg University. The inauguration will be livestreamed here.