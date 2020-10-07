Kenton Ridge High School temporarily moves online after 6 confirmed cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Kenton Ridge High School will move to virtual learning Thursday, Oct. 8, after six confirmed cases and two probable cases of COVID-19 since last week.

Northern Eastern Local School District anticipates the high school will return to in-person learning Monday, Oct. 19, and has canceled all athletics and activities until Friday, Oct. 16.

“While we all know that health and safety must be our top priority, we recognize that this period of virtual learning and suspended activities is disappointing for many of our students, staff, athletes, and families,” said Superintendent John Kronour. “We share your disappointments and hope that by acting now, we will be able to return to school safely on October 19, and fall athletics will be able to resume their season.”

Staff will have the option to work from home or at school while students are not in the classroom.