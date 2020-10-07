Kenton Ridge High School temporarily moves online after 6 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Kenton Ridge High School will move to virtual learning Thursday, Oct. 8, after six confirmed cases and two probable cases of COVID-19 since last week.

Northern Eastern Local School District anticipates the high school will return to in-person learning Monday, Oct. 19, and has canceled all athletics and activities until Friday, Oct. 16.

“While we all know that health and safety must be our top priority, we recognize that this period of virtual learning and suspended activities is disappointing for many of our students, staff, athletes, and families,” said Superintendent John Kronour. “We share your disappointments and hope that by acting now, we will be able to return to school safely on October 19, and fall athletics will be able to resume their season.”

Staff will have the option to work from home or at school while students are not in the classroom.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS