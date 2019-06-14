Kelly Avenue residents move out of condemned homes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Friday was Moving Day for dozens of people on Kelly Avenue, but not by choice.

“There’s no water. There’s no gas. There’s no electricity,” said Elizabeth Reynolds, a resident on Kelly Avenue.

The city posted a notice on Tuesday night telling residents they could no longer live in their homes. They had until Friday to leave the condemned homes or face possible prosecution.

After spending the last two weeks in a shelter, Reynolds said she then had to worry about what to do with all her belongings.

“It’s been very stressful. My husband has helped me through the situation. This is my first tornado,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds said she was happy to go to a new apartment in Fairborn. But, others say there just hasn’t been enough time to gather their belongings.

Quovocio Jones had a studio lined up.

“I’m one of the lucky ones. We have a lot of families out here who need more than a bathroom and living room,” Jones said.

He was pulling into his driveway when a tornado tore through. He sat in car as debris blew into and around his home.

“My car’s being pelted by who knows what, aluminum siding, trees, my windows got knocked…” Jones.

Just as he was starting to pull things together, he says this forced eviction was another blow.

“I basically had to sit in the dark in my candlelight thinking about what my next move would be,” Jones said.

Construction crews were on site Friday morning working on repairs. Even so, the city’s housing department plans to board up these homes until all necessary repairs are made.

