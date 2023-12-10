DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Many pet owners want to include their furry friends in their holiday festivities, but holiday foods, decorations and gatherings can all pose dangers to pets.

As Christmas trees and holiday decorations go up in our homes, Dr. Lorraine Corriveau, primary care veterinarian at the Purdue University Veterinary Hospital, said remember to keep electrical cords and low-hanging ornaments out of reach from your pets.

“If they were to swing their little tail, or bat at them like the little kitties do and knock them on the ground, and then you’ve got pieces of, you know, glass or plastic that could be causing some injury to our pet,” Corriveau said.

Several holiday plants are also toxic to our pets, including poinsettias, holly and lilies.

“We used to think, oh, poinsettias are super toxic, but we really know that really they’re just not as bad as the lilies,” Corriveau said. “Lilies are really, really bad, but the poinsettias may cause some GI upset, but not nearly as bad as those lilies in our kitty cats.”

And when everyone sits around the table for Christmas dinner, there are a couple off-limit foods for your furry friends.

Avoid the skin and dark meat from the turkey, which can cause an upset stomach or even pancreatitis. Stay away from giving pets raisins, grapes, anything containing onions, garlic or artificial sweeteners, Corriveau said.

Also, don’t forget to keep your pets away from leftovers and food trash.

“Things that might have the smell of it on there, like the string around the turkey, those foils that you use to wrap those things, you know, they’re going to be in the trash can and they can cause a lot of harm when they’re going through the GI tract,” Corriveau said.

With many pet owners hosting gatherings, keep your pets secure while people come in and out of the house, otherwise it’s a prime opportunity for them to escape.