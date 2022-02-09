DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Shortages have hit With God’s Grace Food Pantry, and the organization is asking for help serving families in need.

According to a post by With God’s Grace, the community has been hit hard with a baby formula shortage, as well as a lack of other supplies for infants and young children.

“So many parents are calling With God’s Grace due to the baby formula shortage,” With God’s Grace said. “Many of our local parents are scrambling to figure out how to provide food for their son or daughter.”

The food pantry is asking for those who are able to donate to help fill this need by dropping items off at With God’s Grace at 5505 North Dixie Drive in Dayton. Drop-offs will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 11 am until 4 pm.

Donations can also be made online here, or mailed to 622 Springfield Street in Dayton.

The food pantry is looking for the following items:

Formula: All brands, not expired

Diapers: All sizes, sealed in package

Wipes: Sealed in package

Pull Ups: Sealed in package

Baby food and snacks: Not expired, sealed

For more information, visit With God’s Grace’s website here.