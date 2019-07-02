Keep pets safe during Fourth of July festivities

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With Fourth of July fun just a few days away, don’t forget that the holiday can be stressful and scary for your pet.

Avoid Fireworks

Loud fireworks can scare your pets, even making them more likely to run away or hide. Home fireworks can also pose the risk of burns to any curious animal, and many contain toxic substances that could be lethal if ingested. If your pet gets scared during fireworks, try to create a calming environment for them. Keep them at home instead of taking them out to Fourth of July festivities. Make sure to keep them in an escape-proof area where they will feel safe. You could even play some calming music to drown out the boom of the fireworks and provide them with familiar items such as their bed or toys to help them feel comforted.

ID Your Pets

Make sure your pets have the best chance to return to you if they do become lost or run away. Have an identification collar on them with a clear number to call if they are found. Additionally, consider microchipping your pets. The process takes only minutes and in the event your pet gets lost, the chip can be scanned by a shelter or veterinarian’s office and provide a way for them to contact you if your pet is found.

Watch Your Alcohol

Alcohol can be poisonous to your pets. If consumed, they can become very intoxicated, weak, depressed, or even go into a coma. In severe cases, respiratory failure can occur and even result in death.

Watch Your Food

With so many cookouts planned, it can be tempting for your pets to grab themselves a snack, and also tempting for you to feed them scraps from your plate. But, by keeping your pets away from raw foods and by feeding them their normal diet, you can help your pet’s digestive system. Changing even one meal for your pet can give them diarrhea or severe indigestion. Plus, many common foods like onions, chocolate, avocados, grapes, and raisins can be toxic to animals.

Avoid Repellents

Do not apply bug or insect repellent to your pet unless the product specifically says it is pet friendly. If ingested, they can suffer many side effects such as drooling, vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy, or excessive thirst. Products containing DEET can also cause neurological problems in your pets. The same risks apply to sunscreen, so anything you apply to your pet needs to be labeled as pet friendly.

