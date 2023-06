DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after kayakers found what may be human remains in the Great Miami River.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, officers were called just before 9:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30. Reports said Kayakers had found what may be human remains in a portion of the Great Miami River running through Miami Township.

The Montgomery County Coroner has removed the remains, and the incident is currently under investigation by Five Rivers MetroParks.