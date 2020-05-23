BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people are safe after falling into the Stillwater River in Butler Township Friday evening.
Officials at the scene tell 2 NEWS two kayakers were able to swim to shore after their kayaks tipped over along Westfall Drive. Another was found hanging on to a tree branch and was pulled from the water.
No injuries were reported.
Butler Township and Vandalia Fire Departments responded to the scene.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Kayaker rescued from Stillwater River in Butler Twp.
- President Trump honors Class of 2020 at White House
- Motorcyclist killed in Springfield crash
- Masks, social distancing impacts deaf community
- Washington Twp. cancels 2 summer events due to coronavirus concerns