Kayaker rescued from Stillwater River in Butler Twp.

water rescue

(WDTN Photo/Tyler Pistor)

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people are safe after falling into the Stillwater River in Butler Township Friday evening.

Officials at the scene tell 2 NEWS two kayakers were able to swim to shore after their kayaks tipped over along Westfall Drive. Another was found hanging on to a tree branch and was pulled from the water.

No injuries were reported.

Butler Township and Vandalia Fire Departments responded to the scene.

