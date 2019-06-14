Kayak, stand-up paddleboard rentals available at RiverScape MetroPark

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new paddlesport rental option has been added to RiverScape Rentals at Five Rivers MetroParks.

The kayak and stand-up paddleboard rentals will cost $15 an hour per person.

The rentals are scheduled for:

June

11 am to 4 pm Saturday, June 15

11 am to 4 pm Saturday, June 29

July

4 pm to 8 pm Friday, July 5

11 am to 4 pm Saturday, July 13

11 am to 5 pm Saturday, July 27 (During the Dayton Celtic Festival)

11 am to 3 pm Sunday, July 28 (During the Dayton Celtic Festival)

August

4 pm to 8 pm Friday, August 2 (During Rivers MetroParks’ Pickin’ in the Park)

11 am to 5 pm Saturday, August 10 (during the GermanFest Picinic)

11 am to 4 pm Saturday, August 24

With the kayak and paddleboard rentals, visitors will receive at least one full hour of paddling in the Great Miami River. They can paddle through the river area from RiverScape MetroPark to Deeds Point MetroPark. Visitors can choose to paddle through the Five Rivers Fountain of Lights and the RiverScape River Run whitewater feature.

“The new paddlesport rentals are targeted at beginner and first-time paddlers, and the inflatable vessels are designed for those new to paddling to have a fun, successful experience,” said Five Rivers MetroParks regional manager of business operations, Sam Davis. “The rentals will help introduce people to an outdoor recreation activity that helps them enjoy a healthy, active lifestyle and connect with nature – right in the heart of downtown Dayton at RiverScape MetroPark.”

A safety tutorial will be given by Whitewater Warehouse before visitors enter the water. Whitewater Warehouse staff will assist visitors entering their vessels and will be guiding the groups who chose to go through the whitewater feature.

All visitors partaking in the new paddlesport rental options will be required to wear a life jacket and helmet. Both safety features are included with the rental cost.

All visitors must be a least 8 years old and weigh at least 50 pounds in order to participate. Children ages 8 to 13 must paddle with an adult in a tandem kayak.

Swimming is prohibited, but visitors should be prepared to get wet.

“The Dayton region is home to many great places to enjoy paddling, and this new RiverScape Rentals option will allow more people in our community to experience this outdoor activity,” said Meredith Adamisin, a RiverScape MetroPark Manager. “For a minimal investment in an environment designed for success, people can give paddlesports a try and enjoy the unique regional amenities of RiverScape MetroPark, such as the Five Rivers Fountain of Lights and RiverScape River Run.”

“The paddlesport rentals also will show people how easy it is to paddle white water right here in downtown Dayton,” said Adamisin. “We hope visitors will go on to explore other paddling programs and opportunities with Five Rivers MetroParks.”

For more information about RiverScape and rentals, visit the MetroParks website.