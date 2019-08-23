Kanye West spotted in Miami Valley

Breaking News
Kanye at the Greene WEB

Kanye West at The Greene in Beavercreek (Thomas Cole/Facebook)

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Rapper Kanye West has been spotted in the Miami Valley, although it is not yet known whether he is in town for the Gem City Shine benefit concert on Sunday.

Viewers have sent in pictures of West eating at the Cheesecake Factory at The Greene in Beavercreek.

The Cheesecake Factory said there were a lot of people outside of the restaurant but would not confirm West was eating there.

