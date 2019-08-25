Kanye West hosts Sunday Service at RiverScape

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kanye West wowed crowds at RiverScape MetroPark Sunday morning when he performed a Sunday Service with local choir singers, and even performed some of his own songs.

Kanye is famous for these Sunday Service worship sessions, using choir members to celebrate life and love. But this weekend, his Sunday Service used Miami Valley locals to share a message specific to the Gem City.

“His message was love. His message was the fact that we cannot let these types of tragedies cause people to lose hope and lose faith,” said City Commissioner Jeffrey Mims.

Audience members called the experience powerful.

“Really uplifting, you know, to take time out of his day, out of Chapelle’s day, to come out here and give back to the community, it was really well received,” said one attendee.

A glimmer of light after a summer full of loss and devastation.

Kanye and the Sunday Service choir struck a chord with the crowd, singing a mixture of his own songs and traditional gospel.

Yellow Springs resident Dave Chappelle used his moment on the mic to remind everyone that Gem City Shine is about honoring the nine people who lost their lives by being Dayton Strong.

“It was good to see Kanye in person, actually be a part of something that was beneficial to our city.

A lot has went on and this just made our city stronger,” said Keturah Howard.

