Kabel Academy brings tech training coming to the Dayton Arcade

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kable Academy, a tech training provider from the Greater Cincinnati area, announced its expansion and partnership with the Entrepreneurs’ Center, bringing classes and training to Dayton.

The classes will provide “live” instructor-based tech training in web development and cybersecurity, each has part-time and full-time options for students.

“The Hub Powered by PNC Bank serves as a catalyst to bring people and ideas together,” said Dave Melin, PNC regional president for Dayton. “We are excited about the Kable Academy’s expansion into the Dayton Region and the positive impact its education model will bring to the community.”

Scott Koorndyk, president of the Entrepreneurs’ Center, said Kable Academy has a 94 percent graduation rate with 70 percent diversity in its student body.

Kable Academy’s tech training classes will start in June 2021. Interested students can learn more here.