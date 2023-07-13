DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Beavercreek Police Department has added a new four-legged officer to its ranks.

K9 Officer Mickey and his handler, Officer David Ashworth, recently completed more than 500 hours of training at the Kettering Police Department K9 School. Using this training, the pair will go on to serve the Beavercreek community and keep residents safe.

According to the Beavercreek Police Department, Mickey and Ashworth are now dually certified, preparing them to work in drugs, tracking, searching and apprehension.

To see a video welcoming K9 Mickey to the ranks, click here.