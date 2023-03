DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming a new four-legged co-worker this spring!

The sheriff’s office announced on Facebook that a new K-9 team is joining their forces in March.

K-9 Maverick is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois. He and his handler, Deputy L. Craft will begin their training at the Ohio State Highway Patrol K9 Training Program on March 20.

