K-9s presented with 2020 dog licenses

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Auditor presented police dogs with their dog licenses Thursday.

K-9s from Dayton, Kettering, and Miamisburg were among those to receive their license.

Cezar was there for the big day as the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office newest K-9, and a gift from the family of their handler who died over the summer.

