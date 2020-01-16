K-9s presented with 2020 dog licenses

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Auditor presented police dogs with their dog licenses Thursday.
K-9s from Dayton, Kettering, and Miamisburg were among those to receive their license.
Cezar was there for the big day as the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office newest K-9, and a gift from the family of their handler who died over the summer.
