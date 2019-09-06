K-9 units searching area in Jefferson Township after pursuit

Live Now
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – There is a heavy police presence in the area of Diamond Mill Road near Third Street in Jefferson Township.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS K-9s are searching the area after a pursuit around 11 pm.

It is unclear at this time what prompted the pursuit or how many suspects police are looking for.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

