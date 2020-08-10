Juvenile steals car from Sidney, leads police on short chase

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Sidney Police reported Monday morning that an officer observed a vehicle traveling the wrong way, ignoring traffic lights and signs.

Officers would later find out it was operated by a child.

An attempt at a traffic stop was made but the juvenile sped off, eventually striking two houses on Turner Drive. Then, the child crashed into several cars on Lynn Street before coming to a stop.

Police said that the vehicle appears to have been stolen from a residence in Sidney. Though no one was injured, charges are allegedly pending because of the pursuit.

