SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Springfield Police Division is investigating after a juvenile showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to Springfield police dispatch, a male juvenile showed up at Springfield Regional Medical Center just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22.

Dispatch reported that he was shot in the leg and his injuries are non-life-threatening.

The scene of the shooting has not been identified at this time and no suspect information has been given.