Juvenile shot in Trotwood, police say family not cooperating with investigation

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Trotwood police are investigating a shooting that injured a juvenile Thursday.

Police were called to Lorimer Street at approximately 9:40 p.m. in reference to a person shot. An investigation revealed that a juvenile was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Trotwood Police Department said the juvenile and their family are not cooperating with the investigation.

The case has been referred to Montgomery County Children’s Services.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Watson at (937) 854-7238 or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-7867.