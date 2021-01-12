Juvenile shot in Trotwood, police say family not cooperating with investigation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Trotwood police are investigating a shooting that injured a juvenile Thursday.

Police were called to Lorimer Street at approximately 9:40 p.m. in reference to a person shot. An investigation revealed that a juvenile was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Trotwood Police Department said the juvenile and their family are not cooperating with the investigation.

The case has been referred to Montgomery County Children’s Services.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Watson at (937) 854-7238 or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-7867.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS