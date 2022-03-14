HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Detectives are investigating a shooting that involved a juvenile in Huber Heights on Sunday.

According to the Huber Heights Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 8200 block of Mount Carmel at 7:45 p.m. on March 13 on reports of a male juvenile being shot in a parking lot.

According to the victim, he had been shot in the hip, however, he did not know where the suspect was. The victim reported that he did not know who had shot him and he did not see anything prior to the incident.

Huber Heights Police said a bystander was applying first aid to the juvenile as medics were en route to the scene. The victim was then transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

Detectives also responded to the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.