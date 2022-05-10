SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A juvenile is in the hospital after being hit while on a moped in Sidney Tuesday.

The Sidney Police Department said the crash with a vehicle and a motorized bicycle happened just after 9 p.m. The juvenile was driving the moped on Spruce Road when they were hit. When the officer arrived, they used a tourniquet on the victim’s leg for their injuries.

Sidney Fire Department medics transported the victim to Wilson ER. The victim was then taken by CareFlight.

The crash is under investigation. If you witnessed the incident, call police at 937-498-2351.