Juvenile involved in SR 705 crash, injuries treated at scene

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Darke County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car accident on SR 705 at SR 49 on Friday afternoon.
A driver failed to yield the right-of-way at a stop sign and drove into the path of another vehicle. The second driver was traveling with a juvenile passengers when they collided with the first.
The juvenile was treated and released at the scene of the accident by Union City Rescue.
