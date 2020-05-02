Juvenile involved in SR 705 crash, injuries treated at scene

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Darke County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car accident on SR 705 at SR 49 on Friday afternoon.

A driver failed to yield the right-of-way at a stop sign and drove into the path of another vehicle. The second driver was traveling with a juvenile passengers when they collided with the first.

The juvenile was treated and released at the scene of the accident by Union City Rescue.