Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Juvenile involved in SR 705 crash, injuries treated at scene

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Darke County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car accident on SR 705 at SR 49 on Friday afternoon.

A driver failed to yield the right-of-way at a stop sign and drove into the path of another vehicle. The second driver was traveling with a juvenile passengers when they collided with the first.

The juvenile was treated and released at the scene of the accident by Union City Rescue.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS