DAYTON (WDTN)- Two juveniles was injured in a shooting in Dayton Sunday afternoon.

Dispatchers say calls came in at 12:24 pm for reports of a juvenile being shot in the 2400 block of Catalpa Drive.

Both juveniles were taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital. There is no word on their conditions.

Police are currently interviewing several witnesses that were on scene.

No suspect information has been given.