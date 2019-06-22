Juvenile indicted for cell phone store robbery

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A juvenile transferred to adult court for his role in the robbery of a T-Mobile store last October was indicted on Friday.

On October 16, 2018, Miami Township officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at a T-Mobile store on Miamisburg-Centerville Road.

Four robbers fled from the scene in a car, and a Sheriff’s deputy later spotted the vehicle before it crashed off the exit ramp at I-75 and Edwin C. Moses Boulevard.

Three occupants were taken into custody, including the juvenile, while three other suspects inside the car fled from the crash.

Friday, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted 17-year-old Justin Askew on two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and two counts of kidnapping.

Two adults, 20-year-old James R. Jackson IV and 19-year-old Tamaurie Kinney, both of Dayton, were indicted on October 26, 2018.

They both entered guilty pleas, and were convicted on counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and two counts of kidnapping.

Both were sentenced to seven years in prison on February 14, 2019.

Askew will be arraigned on June 25.

An investigation into the robbery and identity of other individuals involved remains ongoing.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.