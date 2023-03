DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities are investigating after a juvenile was shot in Butler County on Thursday evening.

Police were notified at approximately 7 p.m. of a juvenile victim with a gunshot wound.

Officers, along with Hamilton Fire, responded to the 900 block of Park Avenue where a victim was located. The victim was then transported to the hospital for treatment.

Hamilton detectives have been called in to investigate. No additional information is available at this time.