Juvenile hospitalized after 30 foot fall from grain bin

Local News

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A juvenile was taken to the hospital after falling from a grain bin Saturday night.

Crews were dispatched to the 6000 block of SR-705 just before midnight in reference to a juvenile that had fallen from a grain bin. Police said a preliminary investigation revealed the juvenile had fallen approximately 30 feet.

North Star Fire and Ansonia Rescue treated the person at the scene. The juvenile was then transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The incident is under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

