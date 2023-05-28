DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A juvenile is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Darke County.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded Saturday around 7:03 p.m. to the intersection of Jaysville St. Johns Road and Hollansburg Sampson Road. Crews were initially sent to the scene for a two-vehicle injury crash.

The preliminary investigation showed the juvenile was driving eastbound on Hollansburg Sampson Road in a black Chevy Cobalt. A release from the sheriff’s office says the juvenile failed to yield at the stop sign at the intersection. The Cobalt was struck by a dark blue Ford F-150, which was traveling southbound on Jaysville St. Johns Road.

The driver and passenger of the Ford was treated at the scene. At the scene, the juvenile was treated, but was transported to Wayne Healthcare, where the driver of the Cobalt died.

According to the release, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the crash.