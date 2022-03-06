DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews reported to the scene of a crash in Darke County early Sunday morning.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), Darke County Deputies, Osgood Fire and Rescue, Versailles Rescue and Careflight Mobile Intensive Care Unit responded to a crash at Mangen Road near Bulcher Road around 2:30 a.m. on March 6.

The DCSO said preliminary investigation showed that a silver 2011 Honda Odyssey driven by a 17-year-old was traveling northbound on Mangen Road, just south of Bulcher Road. The juvenile drove off the roadway and struck a utility pole.

The DCSO said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident.

The juvenile was transported to Miami Valley hospital by the Mobile Intensive Care Unit for suspected serious injuries.

This incident remains under investigation by the DCSO.