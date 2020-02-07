Closings
Juvenile arrested after lockdown at Northridge Middle School

MOOREFIELD TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – A juvenile was arrested outside Northridge Middle School on Friday after allegedly sending threatening messages to a student, prompting a lockdown.

Around 8:18 am on February 7, staff at Northridge Middle School contacted Clark County dispatch and said they had received information that a Springfield High School student was coming to the middle school after sending a student threatening messages and photos that included pictures of guns and knives.

The middle school was immediately placed on lockdown.

At 8:21, staff made contact with the alleged suspect outside the Northridge building. By 8:24, deputies had arrived and secured the individual.

The juvenile was arrested for inducing panic and aggravated trespassing. He was placed in the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.

No weapons were found.

The Sheriff’s Office credits the quick actions of the middle school staff, and says that students were not in danger at any time.

